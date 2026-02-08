Germany Affirms Efforts To Deepen Cooperation, Partnership With Qatar

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Berlin: The German government has stated that Chancellor Friedrich Merz's visit to the State of Qatar comes within the framework of Berlin's approach to deepening its cooperation with Qatar and strengthening bilateral partnerships.

In its official statement regarding the Chancellor's tour of the Gulf region, the government emphasized that the visit falls within Germany's efforts to strengthen relations with the Gulf states, particularly Qatar, which it considers an important partner for Berlin in the region.

The statement noted that the tour included other Gulf countries, during which the horizons of political and economic cooperation were expanded, existing partnerships were deepened, and dialogue on regional stability issues was supported.

The statement further noted that this tour is Merz's first to the Gulf region since assuming office, indicating that it comes within the context of Germany's interest in strengthening its political and economic presence in the region and building long-term partnership relations.

It also confirmed that the Chancellor's tour of the Gulf region focused on three main areas: strengthening strategic partnerships, elevating bilateral relations with the Gulf states through broad economic cooperation, and discussing issues of peace and stability in the region.

It noted that the tour's messages, outcomes, and objectives align with the European and international agenda amidst the competition within the emerging new world order.

It emphasized that Germany and Qatar enjoy cooperative relations in several fields, including the economy, energy, and political dialogue.

It added that bilateral relations have witnessed reciprocal visits and high-level contacts in recent years, reflecting both sides' commitment to developing their partnership.