When And Where To Spot Ramadan Crescent Moon In Qatar

Doha, Qatar: As a follow-up to Qatar Calendar House's (QCH) annnouncement on Saturday, February 7, 2026, regarding the first day of Ramadan being expected to fall on February 18, 2026, the QCH has now released details on when and from where to observe the crescent moon.

It said that the sighting (observation) of the crescent moon always takes place on the 29th day of the Hijri month - February 17 on the Gregorian calendar - and that the observation begins after sunset on that day.

It further explained that the direction of observation is towards the western horizon, especially near the point of sunset.



The QCH also noted that the best places to sight the crescent are elevated areas above sea level that are free from light and environmental pollution.

In its announcement on Saturday, the QCH stressed that the official start of Ramadan remains under the authority of the Crescent Sighting Committee at the Ministry of

Awqaf and Islamic Affairs.

Executive Director of Qatar Calendar House, Eng. Faisal Al Ansari, stated that the crescent of Ramadan will appear on Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026, at 3:02pm Doha time (12:02 pm GMT).

He added that the crescent will set in Qatar one minute after sunset on the sighting day with the interval increasing further towards the western parts of the country.