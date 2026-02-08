Basharat Brothers Shine With Victories In UFC Bouts
The bouts took place this morning in Las Vegas, United States, as part of the prestigious UFC competition.
Javed Basharat secured a win over Mexico's Gianni Vazquez. The 30-year-old now boasts a professional record of 17 fights, with 15 wins and only 2 losses.
Meanwhile, his younger brother Farid Basharat defeated 26-year-old Brazilian fighter Gian Matsumoto. The 28-year-old remains undefeated in his career, now celebrating an impressive streak of 15 consecutive victories.
