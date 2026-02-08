Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Basharat Brothers Shine With Victories In UFC Bouts

Basharat Brothers Shine With Victories In UFC Bouts


2026-02-08 04:01:47
(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): Afghan mixed martial arts fighters Javed Basharat and Farid Basharat claimed impressive victories against opponents from Mexico and Brazil on Sunday.

The bouts took place this morning in Las Vegas, United States, as part of the prestigious UFC competition.

Javed Basharat secured a win over Mexico's Gianni Vazquez. The 30-year-old now boasts a professional record of 17 fights, with 15 wins and only 2 losses.

Meanwhile, his younger brother Farid Basharat defeated 26-year-old Brazilian fighter Gian Matsumoto. The 28-year-old remains undefeated in his career, now celebrating an impressive streak of 15 consecutive victories.

Pajhwok Afghan News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

