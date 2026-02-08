Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russia Claims Capture of Settlement in Ukraine’s Kharkiv Region

2026-02-08 03:53:18
(MENAFN) Russia said on Saturday that its forces have taken control of a settlement in Ukraine’s northeastern Kharkiv region, according to reports.

In a statement on Telegram, the Russian Defense Ministry said its troops captured the village of Chuhunivka, located in the northeastern Kupiansk district of Kharkiv.

Chuhunivka lies close to the Russian-Ukrainian border, less than 3 kilometers (1.8 miles) from Butyrki in Russia’s Belgorod region.

Ukrainian authorities have not yet responded to Russia’s claim, and independent verification remains difficult due to the ongoing conflict, which will enter its fourth year later this month.

MENAFN

