CII Report: Air Corridor To Link Gurugram, CP, Jewar In Minutes

A new report by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) suggests that setting up a pilot air corridor connecting Gurugram, Connaught Place, and Jewar International Airport could help India cut travel time from hours to minutes. This model is seen as a high-impact solution to urban traffic jams that could be scaled up across the country.

The report, titled "Navigating the Future of Advanced Air Mobility in India," was launched by Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu Kinjarapu. He stated that the country's aviation sector is moving toward a "high-tech, multi-dimensional mobility ecosystem."

From Road to Rooftop: A New Infrastructure Model

A key highlight of the report is the use of rooftops as landing and parking spots for electric air taxis, known as eVTOLs. This would turn existing buildings into revenue earners. Since buying land for ground-based landing pads is very expensive, rooftops offer a cheaper and faster way to start these services in cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru.

"The integration of Advanced Air Mobility reflects our commitment to innovation, sustainability, and world-class urban connectivity," said Union Minister Kinjarapu. He added that the report provides a "timely and practical blueprint to realise a faster, cleaner, and more connected India."

Navigating Regulatory and Operational Challenges

However, the report notes that current rules do not yet allow regular commercial flights from rooftops. To fix this, it suggests creating a special team within the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to set safety and operational standards for these new flying technologies.

Amit Dutta, Chairman of the CII Task Force on Advanced Air Mobility, explained that the study helps move the idea from a dream to a reality. "By analysing a hypothetical Delhi-NCR corridor through structured modelling and regulatory scenario testing, this study moves from concept to operational assessment," Dutta said. He noted that it addresses the "regulatory, infrastructure, and airspace challenges associated with early AAM pilots."

A Phased Approach to Implementation

The report also recommends using drones first for moving cargo and medical supplies over 50-100 km. It suggests that places like GIFT City or Andhra Pradesh could be used as testing zones where some rules are relaxed to help the technology grow.

Securing Financial Support

To fund this, the CII has called on banks and government agencies to create special funds for air mobility infrastructure.

