SNOB's Mani Shanker Singh On Designing For Akshaye Khanna In Dhurandhar

Designing for Akshaye Khanna in 'Dhurandhar'

Designer and founder of 'Son of A Noble SNOB', Mani Shanker Singh, spoke about designing outfits for actor Akshaye Khanna in the film, 'Dhurandhar', expressing his happiness in getting an opportunity to dress him "in a couple of scenes".

Speaking to ANI, Singh said the "team of Akshaye, they reached out to us," adding, "This was obviously three years back when the movie was getting shot. They reached out to us, provided a brief, and we worked with the stylist. That's how it worked."

Singh added that he was not told much about Khanna's character at the time, "I didn't get to know a lot about the movie that time, of his character, because obviously they keep it hush hush. But it was beautiful. I'm so happy to design something for Akshay, who's played the most powerful part in the movie. I'm so happy that we've dressed him in a couple of scenes, of course," he said, praising the actor's performance and energy.

A Collaborative Effort

Explaining the inspiration behind the outfits, Mani said the inputs largely came from the styling team. "You work together as a team with the stylist. They know which scenes the clothes are for and guide you on what they're looking for, whether it's an opening scene, or if they want something more calm. So you work around with your collection and you kind of play around with your collection to kind of cater to what they also kind of like, it's a collaborative effort," he said, adding that the designs were adapted from his collection to suit the narrative requirements.

The designer noted that while he did not work directly with Akshaye Khanna, the coordination with the styling team ensured the outfits matched the character's arc. "We didn't directly work with Akshaye. We worked with the styling team, but I was told that he loved the outfits," Singh added.

Dhurandhar's Box Office Success

Directed by Aditya Dhar, 'Dhurandhar' is currently regarded as the biggest hit, achieving cult status. It has rewritten box office history by surpassing 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' to become the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time. Apart from Ranveer Singh, the film features Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and R Madhavan in pivotal roles.

FDCI India Men's Weekend 2026 Kicks Off

Meanwhile, Day 1 of FDCI India Men's Weekend 2026 marked a grand opening against the regal backdrop of Jaipur's iconic Diggi Palace, setting a confident and majestic tone for the weekend, celebrating the evolving landscape of men's fashion.

With a strong emphasis on craftsmanship, culture, and contemporary design, the opening day showcased how tradition and modernity continue to shape the future of menswear.

At the heart of the showcase was the House of Glenfiddich x Three Sixty Collection, presented as a design-led expression of considered living and enduring craftsmanship.

Beyond the garments, Day 1 of FDCI India Men's Weekend 2026 underscored a deeper purpose, positioning the runway as a space for artistic expression, creativity, and storytelling. (ANI)

