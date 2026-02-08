5 Records India Set During T20 World Cup 2026 Clash Against USA Ft. Suryakumar Yadav

India's win over USA in the T20 World Cup 2026 produced several milestones. From defending the lowest total at Wankhede to Suryakumar Yadav's captaincy records, here are five standout achievements that underline India's dominance on the global stage.

India's 161/9 became the lowest total ever defended in T20Is at the Wankhede Stadium. In ten matches played at the venue, no team had previously managed to defend a score lower than this. The earlier record was India's 162/5 against Sri Lanka, which they won by two runs.

The victory marked India's ninth consecutive win in T20 World Cups. They had previously won eight straight matches in the 2024 edition, finishing unbeaten. With this result, India surpassed South Africa and Australia, who also held eight-match streaks, to claim the record outright.

Suryakumar Yadav, captaining India for the first time in a T20 World Cup, scored an unbeaten 84 off 49 balls. His knock is the second-highest score by a captain in debut innings at the tournament, behind Chris Gayle's 88 against Australia in 2009. He overtook Babar Azam, Mahela Jayawardene, and Mohammad Ashraful on this list.

Suryakumar's innings earned him his 17th Player of the Match award in T20Is, making him India's all-time leader. He surpassed Virat Kohli, who had 16. Rohit Sharma follows with 14, while Axar Patel has eight.

In T20 World Cups With four Player of the Match awards in T20 World Cups, Suryakumar now ranks second among Indian players. Virat Kohli leads with eight, while Yuvraj Singh, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Rohit Sharma each have three.

India's win over USA was more than just another group-stage success. It showcased their ability to defend modest totals, extended their winning streak, and highlighted Suryakumar Yadav's rise as captain.