UAE National MMA Championship 7 gets underway at Shabab Al Ahli Club on Saturday
(MENAFN- Action PR) Abu Dhabi, February 4, 2026: The UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation has finalised preparations for the seventh edition of the UAE National MMA Championship, scheduled to take place on February 7–8 at Shabab Al Ahli Club in Dubai.
The championship is set to bring together a strong field of men and women athletes representing leading clubs and academies from across the UAE, as local competitions continue to drive the sport’s rapid growth. The event is also expected to attract growing family support in the stands, reflecting mixed martial arts’ expanding nationwide footprint.
UAE National MMA Championship remains a key event on the Federation’s calendar, offering athletes regular high-intensity competition and highlighting the improving technical level of MMA athletes across the UAE.
The Federation confirmed that the championship will feature a full range of age categories, from youth to adults, reinforcing its long-term talent development strategy. Competition will include Youth D (10–11 years), Youth C (12–13 years), Youth B (14–15 years), Youth A (16–17 years), and the Adults category for athletes aged 18 and above.
H.E. Mohammed Bin Dalmouj Al Dhaheri, Board Member of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation, said: “UAE National MMA Championship 7 shows how much the sport has grown in the UAE, along with the increasing commitment of clubs and academies to developing their athletes through structured preparation. The Federation continues to support this progress by providing regular competition and training opportunities, guided by a clear plan to build strong national teams capable of competing internationally.
“The role families play in supporting their sons and daughters from the stands is equally important, as it creates an environment where sporting passion is matched by family support. This aligns with the UAE leadership’s vision in declaring 2026 as the Year of the Family.”
With its strong organisation, wide participation, and competitive intensity, the championship underlines the growing status of mixed martial arts in the UAE and the structured pathway in place to develop a next generation of athletes capable of competing successfully at the highest levels.
