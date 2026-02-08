Police Arrest Two In Minor Gang-Rape Case In Kolkata's Patuli

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Feb 8 (IANS) The Kolkata Police have apprehended two men in relation to the gang-rape of a minor in the Patuli area of the capital city, officials said on Sunday.

According to police sources, the minor girl was allegedly taken to a secluded room in the Patuli police station area in south Kolkata on the pretext of going out for a stroll on the eve of Saraswati Puja (January 22) and then was gang-raped.

A written complaint was filed by the victim's family at the Patuli police station after the incident. Based on the complaint, the police launched an investigation.

The accused persons had been absconding since the incident, and on Saturday, the police arrested both.

Cases have already been registered against the arrested individuals under charges of gang-rape, sexual assault and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The police have also started interrogating the two arrested men.

The two accused have been identified as Akash Halder and Pradip Mandal. Police said that on the evening before the recent Saraswati Puja, the two men took the minor girl to a secluded room in the area. It is alleged that after consuming alcohol, the accused gang-raped the minor. Furthermore, they allegedly threatened her to prevent her from telling anyone about the incident.

The victim was terrified by the ordeal. However, she fell ill after returning home and a day later recounted the entire incident to her family.

Following this, the family of the minor lodged a formal complaint at the Patuli police station, and the police launched an investigation. However, the two accused fled the area soon after the incident. The police launched a search and finally arrested them

"Yesterday, the two were arrested based on the complaint lodged by the family of the minor. A case has already been registered against them. They are being interrogated. Investigation into the matter is on," said a senior officer of Kolkata Police.

Investigating officers further said that they are trying to ascertain if more people were involved in the crime.