Aspire Zone Park Hosts 'Meras 3 Seashore' Calisthenics Championship

Doha, Qatar: Aspire Zone Park witnessed, on Friday evening, one of the most prominent youth sporting events that reflects Qatar's commitment to supporting modern sports and physical fitness, with the conclusion of the third edition of the 'Meras 3 Seashore' Calisthenics Championship.

A total of 43 Qatari athletes competed for the championship titles in both weight categories.

In the Lightweight category, Abdulaziz Al-Hassawi secured first place and won QR50,000, followed by Nasser Flamrzi in second place with QR25,000, and Faraj Al-Marri in third place with QR15,000.

In the Heavyweight category, Abdulrahman Al-Maadhadi claimed first place with a prize of QR50,000, Yousuf Al-Balushi finished second with QR25,000, while Abdullah Al-Musallih secured third place with QR15,000.