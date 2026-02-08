3 Strong Reasons Drew Mcintyre Should Lose WWE Championship Before Wrestlemania 42

Drew McIntyre's reign as Undisputed WWE Champion faces scrutiny ahead of WrestleMania 42. From the need for shocking twists to fresh match-ups and a legend's long-awaited moment, here are three reasons why WWE should take the title off him.

Under Triple H's creative leadership, WWE has thrived on unexpected twists. Taking the title off McIntyre before WrestleMania would shake up the Road to WrestleMania and keep fans guessing. A sudden change would open the championship picture, ensuring unpredictability remains central to the event.

Roman Reigns has already chosen CM Punk as his WrestleMania opponent, leaving McIntyre likely to face Cody Rhodes. However, the two have clashed repeatedly in recent months, making another rematch feel stale. Adding Jacob Fatu or crowning a new champion would create a more compelling showdown, while Cody and Drew could settle their rivalry in a separate grudge match.

Fans have long anticipated Randy Orton vs. Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania. That dream match could still happen if Orton dethrones McIntyre before the event. Rhodes could then win the Men's Elimination Chamber to set up a blockbuster clash with his former mentor. Such a storyline would deliver a box-office attraction worthy of WrestleMania's stage.

By removing the title from McIntyre before WrestleMania 42, WWE could inject shock value, refresh its storytelling, and deliver a long-awaited showdown involving Orton and Rhodes. The move would ensure the Undisputed WWE Championship match feels worthy of the grandest stage.