Surajkund Fair Continues After Fatal Joyride Crash One Dead, 13 Hurt

Surajkund Mela Continues, Amusement Area Closed

The Faridabad District Administration and the Surajkund Fair Authority on Sunday clarified that the 39th Surajkund International Crafts Festival would continue as scheduled for today, a day after a tragic incident in which a joyride collapsed at the festival venue, leaving one police officer dead and 13 others injured.

The official said the amusement ride area at the Surajkund Mela has been temporarily closed as a precaution following the incident and will remain closed until the investigation is complete and safety checks are fully reviewed. "The 39th Surajkund International Crafts Festival will continue as scheduled on Sunday. In light of the recent unfortunate incident, the amusement ride area has been temporarily closed as a precautionary measure until further investigation is complete," an official said.

The administration added that a comprehensive review of safety standards is currently underway and the matter is being investigated thoroughly by the authorities concerned. "All other cultural, craft, food, and entertainment programmes within the festival grounds are completely safe and operating smoothly. The safety of tourists and the general public is the top priority of the administration and the Fair Authority," an official further added.

Details of the Tragic Incident

A day earlier, a joyride collapsed at the Surajkund Mela in Faridabad. A police inspector who tried to save people after noticing the ride was tilting was declared dead, and 13 people were injured in the incident. An FIR against the ride operator would be filed, according to Faridabad DC Ayush Sinha.

Sinha detailed the incident, explaining, "At about 6.15 pm, an unfortunate incident occurred here. A joyride collapsed at Surajkand. In this incident, around 13 people got injured. They have been rushed to the hospital in an ambulance. A Police Inspector was declared brought dead; he had tried to save people when the joyride began tilting. But a part of the joyride hit him in the face and head. Others are under treatment. Action will be taken against the joyride operator...an FIR will be registered, and an investigation will be done."

Haryana CM Expresses Condolences

Following the incident, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Saini expressed his condolences to the family of the deceased police inspector and directed the relevant authorities to ensure proper care for the injured. Saini posted on his official X handle, "I am deeply saddened by the accident that occurred during the Surajkund Mela in Faridabad. I express my heartfelt condolences to the family of the person who lost his life in this incident. At the same time, necessary directions have been issued to the concerned authorities for the appropriate and immediate treatment of the injured individuals. The Haryana government is fully committed, with utmost promptness and sensitivity, to providing all possible assistance to the injured and their families." (ANI)

