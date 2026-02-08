403
Ukraine Reports Massive Russian Strikes
(MENAFN) Ukraine's air force reported intercepting the vast majority of targets during a massive Russian aerial bombardment that unleashed 447 missiles and drones against vital infrastructure Saturday night.
The defensive operation successfully neutralized 406 incoming threats, according to a late-night statement posted on Telegram by Ukrainian air force officials.
The large-scale offensive commenced at 7 p.m. local time (1700GMT), deploying a multi-domain strike package combining air-launched, ground-based, and sea-launched missiles alongside strike unmanned aerial vehicles, the military service reported.
Ukrainian air defense systems destroyed or electronically suppressed 406 aerial threats—comprising 24 missiles and 382 drones of varying classifications, according to the statement.
Initial damage assessments indicate 13 missiles and 21 strike UAVs penetrated defenses and hit 19 separate locations, while wreckage from intercepted drones crashed at three additional sites.
The barrage concentrated primarily on Ukraine's western territories, with the statement identifying Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Rivne, and Vinnytsia regions as the primary target zones.
Russian authorities have not issued any immediate response to the claims, and independent confirmation remains challenging amid ongoing hostilities.
