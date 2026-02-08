403
Save with Amazon.ae: Ramadan Sale Returns with Incredible Deals, Fast Delivery, and Exclusive Prime Benefits
(MENAFN- OMC) Dubai — 26 January, 2026&nbs—;— The AmazonRamadan Sale is set to kick off from January 27th to February 14th on , with Prime members getting first pick of the best deals before everyone else with exclusive early access on January 27th (00:01 local UAE time). Featuring millions of deals across popular local and international brands, the Ramadan Sale on Amazonwill also help customers prepare for the holy month through instant bank discounts, flexible and affordable payment options, as well as convenient delivery opti–ns – with Prime members unlocking exclusive savings along the way.
From deals across everyday essentials, to electronics, home, kitchen, beauty, fashion, Amazon Bazaar, and Amazon Devices, customers can prepare for Iftar and Suhoor traditions with deals from brands including Nescafe, Pampers, Ariel, Whoop, Roborock, Dyson, Black+Decker, Bose, Samsung, PlayStation, Logitech, Microsoft, Lacoste, Coach, Skechers, Michael Kors, and adidas.
Stefano Martinelli, Vice President of Amazon Middle East, North Africa, and Turkey, said: "Ramadan is a time of reflection, generosity, and togetherness. This year, we're proud to support our customers in celebrating these values once again, not only through incredible savings and convenience, but by making it easier to give back. Customers can now order Iftar boxes in minutes via Amazon Now, helping us collectively support families in need across the UAE. Whether preparing for cherished family gatherings or extending kindness to the community, we're here to deliver incredible value, speed, and convenience, so customers can spend more time on what matters the most as they connect with their loved ones during this meaningful month.”
Giving Back Made Easier with the Iftar Box on Amazon Now
Amazon is making giving back even easier and faster this Ramadan through Amazon Now, helping customers support those in need across the UAE. Customers can order Iftar boxes directly through Amazon Now on the Amazon app or by visiting and have them delivered in minutes. Customers can also choose to have the Iftar boxes directly delivered to someone in need, by including their delivery address as they place the order.
Incredible Deals Across Every Category
The Ramadan Sale features savings across all categories, helping customers prepare for the holy month:
.Everyday essentials and Grocery with Amazon Now: Save up to 50% on cooking essentials, pantry staples, and everyday household items from brands including Pampers, Nescafe, Ariel, Dove, Comfort, PediaSure, Evian, and Oatly. Customers can also save up to 30% off their first three orders and 20% off every subsequent order on Amazon Now during the sale.
.Kitchen & Home Appliances: Save up to 50% on air fryers, espresso machines, gas cookers, cookware sets, and dinnerware from brands including Ninja, De'Longhi, Nespresso, Philips, Dyson, Tefal, Braun, Kenwood, BLACK+DECKER, and Panasonic
.Home & Living: Save up to 35% on vacuum cleaners, home entertainment, washing machines, dishwashers, furniture, and décor from brands including Samsung, Dyson, Shark, Bissell, Philips, Hisense, TCL, Midea, and Levoit
.Electronics: Save up to 26% on laptops, tablets, TVs, and headphones from brands including Samsung, Apple, Lenovo, ASUS, Microsoft, Sony, Bose, DJI, Fujifilm, GoPro, Anker, and BenQ
.Gaming: Save up to 29% on gaming accessories and consoles from brands including Meta, Nintendo, PlayStation, and Logitech
.Beauty: Save up to 40% on skincare, fragrances, cosmetics, and beauty essentials from brands including CeraVe, L'Oreal Paris, medicube, ANUA, Maybelline, Cetaphil, Eucerin, eos, and La Roche-Posay
.Personal Care: Save up to 25% on personal care products including hair care devices, massagers, grooming tools, wellness products, oral care, shaving essentials, and hygiene products from brands including ÉÉRASTASE, Philips, Shark, Oral-B, wavytalk, Panasonic, Braun, Dyson, Gillette, and Johnson & Johnson
.Fashion & Accessories: Save up to 35% on clothing, footwear, watches, and eyewear from brands including Calvin Klein, New Balance, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, COACH, Skechers, Seiko, Fossil, Michael Kors, BOSS, asics, Levi's, Fitbit, and Whoop
.Amazon Bazaar: Save up to 40% off everything on Amazon.ae/bazaar/store, while new Amazon Bazaar customers get an additional 10% off their first order with code NTB10. Prime Members also enjoy additional perks on Amazon Bazaar with free international shipping. T&Cs apply
.Toys & Baby: Save up to 50% on toys, baby care, and children's products from brands including Lego, Barbie, Pampers, and BabyJoy
.Amazon Devices: Save up to 50% on Ring and Kindle devices this Ramadan. Ring helps families stay connected and secure during iftar gatherings and evening prayers, while Kindle offers access to Arabic titles including Islamic literature, Ramadan reflections, and family stori—s—perfect for peaceful moments throughout the blessed month.
Faster Deliveries, with Exclusive Prime Savings
During the Ramadan Sale on Amazon.ae, customers can get everything they need even faster with Amazon Now delivery in minutes and Rush 2-hour delivery options – from groceries for iftar to everyday essentials for family gatherings. Prime members will enjoy free delivery on Amazon Now orders over AED 25 and Rush 2-hour delivery orders over AED 100.
Prime members also enjoy Free Same-Day and One-Day Delivery, and Free International Delivery from Amazon US, UK, and Germany via the AmazonGlobal Store, as well as additional benefits including free fuel delivery services with Cafu, Free Deliveroo Plus Silver, and access to Prime Video. Anyone can join Prime at amazon.ae/prime for only AED 16/month or AED 140/year and enjoy the convenience, savings, and entertainment Prime delivers every day.
More Ways to Save
.Instant Bank Discounts: Customers on Amazonusing ADCB Mastercard Credit and Debit Cards, FAB Mastercard Credit Cards, Amazon Credit Card, and RAKBANK Credit and Debit Cards can enjoy additional discounts of up to 20% for eligible Ramadan orders, T&Cs apply.
.Amazon Credit Card: Prime members can earn up to 6% back on their amazonpurchases while non-Prime members can get up to 3% back, plus enjoy a welcome bonus of AED 1,000 during Ramadan. New customers can earn an additional AED 250 reward on top of the AED 750 welcome bonus when applying for the Amazon Credit Card during the Ramadan Sale on Amazon Now shoppers using the Amazon Credit Card will get 15% with max discount of AED 30 during the sale. T&Cs apply.
.AmazoneGift Cards: Purchase an AmazoneGift Card worth AED 400 between February 6th and 14th and get up to AED 40 promotional credit to shop your favorite products this Ramadan Sale, T&Cs apply.
.Buy-Now, Pay-Later: Customers can enjoy hassle-free, affordable shopping with Tabby and Tamara, conveniently splitting payments into 4 interest-free installments, T&Cs apply.
.Bank installment plans: Customers can opt in to 0% installment plans, available from a range of banking partners upon checkout, allowing them to pay for eligible Ramadan orders on Amazonin more affordable and easy monthly installments, T&Cs apply.
Make your Ramadan shopping experience even easier by downloading the Amazon App to browse, shop, and ensure you never miss a deal, or by shopping directly on the website at
