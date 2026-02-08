403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
talabat Jordan Continues to Lead as the Kingdom’s Largest Online Grocery and Retail Platform
(MENAFN- Asdaa-amman) talabat Jordan continues to lead as the Kingdom’s largest online grocery and retail platform, offering customers a simple and convenient way to shop for their daily needs. With a wide product selection, broad coverage across Jordan, competitive prices, and fast delivery, talabat brings everything together in one easy-to-use app.
talabat mart plays an important role in this experience. It operates through 13 distribution centers (dark stores) across the Kingdom, all running 24/7. Each store stocks thousands of products chosen to suit the needs of nearby neighborhoods. Orders can be delivered in as little as 20 minutes, helping customers get what they need, when they need it. Smart technology and AI also make shopping easier by recommending previously purchased items, showing popular products, and suggesting similar alternatives.
Saleem Hammad, Managing Director of talabat Jordan, said, “We are proud to be the largest online grocery and retail platform in Jordan. This reflects the trust our customers and partners place in us. We remain focused on growing sustainably by expanding our services and adding more stores and restaurants, so we can continue meeting different tastes and needs across the Kingdom.”
talabat Jordan works with a growing network of well-known retailers and supermarkets, including the Military Consumer Establishment, Safeway, Hypermax, and Centro Stores. By regularly adding new partners, the platform stays close to customer demand while maintaining quality products and competitive prices.
Groceries are at the heart of talabat Jordan’s offering. Through the app, customers can easily shop for fresh fruits and vegetables, meat, baked goods, and everyday essentials, along with many other product categories, all delivered quickly and reliably.
As the holy month of Ramadan approaches, talabat Jordan continues to operate at full capacity to ensure product availability and smooth deliveries during busy periods. This allows customers to spend more time enjoying the spirit of the month, knowing they can rely on talabat for fast, easy, and dependable shopping anytime, reaffirming talabat Jordan’s commitment to continuously enhance the shopping experience to make every order easier, more enjoyable, and defined by exceptional quality and variety.
talabat mart plays an important role in this experience. It operates through 13 distribution centers (dark stores) across the Kingdom, all running 24/7. Each store stocks thousands of products chosen to suit the needs of nearby neighborhoods. Orders can be delivered in as little as 20 minutes, helping customers get what they need, when they need it. Smart technology and AI also make shopping easier by recommending previously purchased items, showing popular products, and suggesting similar alternatives.
Saleem Hammad, Managing Director of talabat Jordan, said, “We are proud to be the largest online grocery and retail platform in Jordan. This reflects the trust our customers and partners place in us. We remain focused on growing sustainably by expanding our services and adding more stores and restaurants, so we can continue meeting different tastes and needs across the Kingdom.”
talabat Jordan works with a growing network of well-known retailers and supermarkets, including the Military Consumer Establishment, Safeway, Hypermax, and Centro Stores. By regularly adding new partners, the platform stays close to customer demand while maintaining quality products and competitive prices.
Groceries are at the heart of talabat Jordan’s offering. Through the app, customers can easily shop for fresh fruits and vegetables, meat, baked goods, and everyday essentials, along with many other product categories, all delivered quickly and reliably.
As the holy month of Ramadan approaches, talabat Jordan continues to operate at full capacity to ensure product availability and smooth deliveries during busy periods. This allows customers to spend more time enjoying the spirit of the month, knowing they can rely on talabat for fast, easy, and dependable shopping anytime, reaffirming talabat Jordan’s commitment to continuously enhance the shopping experience to make every order easier, more enjoyable, and defined by exceptional quality and variety.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment