Russia Launches Strikes on Ukraine Energy Infrastructure
(MENAFN) Russia's military launched a massive assault on Ukrainian defense installations Saturday, deploying Kinzhal hypersonic missiles in the operation, according to Russia's defense ministry.
Ukrainian Energy Minister Denys Shmyhal verified that Moscow executed a sweeping offensive targeting the nation's power infrastructure—marking the second major energy network bombardment in under seven days.
Emergency blackouts have been implemented across the majority of Ukraine's territories following the strikes, Shmyhal reported. State energy operator Ukrenergo ordered the outages in response to the damage.
Moscow additionally announced territorial gains, declaring its forces now control the Chuhunivka settlement in Kharkiv region, the ministry stated. The announcement included claims that 158 positions occupied by Ukrainian military units and foreign combatants were eliminated.
Russian air defense networks intercepted one guided aerial munition and destroyed 168 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles, the ministry reported.
