TN's Udangudi Thermal Plant Enters First Trial Phase, Commissioning Expected By March

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Feb 8 (IANS) Trial operations have commenced at the first 660 MW unit of the Udangudi Supercritical Thermal Power Plant in Thoothukudi district, marking a significant step toward strengthening Tamil Nadu's power generation capacity.

Officials indicated that the unit is progressing steadily and is likely to be commissioned by March.

The Udangudi project, executed by Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) on behalf of the Tamil Nadu Power Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO), consists of two supercritical units of 660 MW each.

The project, launched in 2019 at an estimated cost of Rs 13,077 crore, is designed to improve efficiency and ensure a reliable power supply across the state.

To support an uninterrupted coal supply, TANGEDCO has also developed an offshore coal jetty around eight kilometres off the coast of Kallamozhi. The dedicated jetty will streamline the transportation of imported coal directly to the plant through a conveyor system once it becomes fully operational.

At present, the jetty is awaiting mandatory operational certifications.

The first unit is nearing completion, with most major components installed.

During the trial phase, engineers conducted operational tests to evaluate coordination among different departments involved in generation.

As part of preparations, the plant sought over 20,000 tonnes of coal from the Thoothukudi Thermal Power Station.

More than 10,000 tonnes were transported by road to the Udangudi facility's coal crushing unit to support the initial run. The boiler of Unit 1 was lighted up following regulatory approvals, and the unit was successfully synchronised with the Southern Region power grid.

Power generation during the trial averaged around 120 MW and briefly peaked at 200 MW.

The unit was later shut down temporarily after testing and is scheduled to resume further runs to fine-tune performance and address minor technical issues identified during the process.

Work on the second unit is also progressing, though turbine-related installations remain pending.

Construction of major structures such as boilers and cooling towers has been largely completed.

With commissioning of the first unit expected by March and the second by May, the Udangudi plant is poised to add 1,320 MW of capacity, significantly boosting Tamil Nadu's energy security and meeting growing industrial and domestic demand.