Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Border Guards Strike Russian Communications Equipment, Eight Vehicles In Southern Slobozhanshchyna Sector

2026-02-08 12:05:03
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine stated this on its website and also released the corresponding video.

"In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, strike drone operators of the 'Hart' Border Guard Brigade carried out a series of strikes against enemy targets. Eight vehicles used by the enemy to transport ammunition and personnel were destroyed; communications equipment and enemy manpower were also hit," the statement said.

Read also: DIU Ghost unit strikes six Russian air defense targets in January

As Ukrinform previously reported, SBGS fighters used drones in the south to strike two Russian ground robotic systems loaded with ammunition.

Photo is illustrative: 28th Separate Mechanized Brigade

UkrinForm

