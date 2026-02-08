Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


Trump, Netanyahu To Meet In Washington DC On Wednesday

2026-02-08 12:04:59

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will meet with U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington on Wednesday about American talks with Iran, his office said Saturday, as concerns remain high about possible regional conflict, Azernews reports.

“The prime minister believes that all negotiations must include limiting the ballistic missiles, and ending support for the Iranian axis,” Netanyahu's office said in a brief statement, referring to Tehran's support for militant groups, including Hezbollah in Lebanon and Hamas in the Palestinian territories. Trump and Netanyahu last met in December.

There was no immediate White House comment.

The U.S. and the Islamic Republic of Iran held indirect talks on Friday in Oman that appeared to return to the starting point on how to approach discussions over Tehran's nuclear program.

rump said that the United States had“very good” talks and more were planned for early next week. Washington was being represented by Middle East special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, Trump's son-in-law.

Trump has repeatedly threatened to use force to compel Iran to reach a deal on the nuclear program after sending the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln and other warships to the region amid Tehran's crackdown on nationwide protests that killed thousands.

MENAFN08022026000195011045ID1110710495



AzerNews

