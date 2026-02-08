Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
James Pearce Jr. Arrested Following Alleged Domestic Dispute With WNBA Star - Here's What Happened

2026-02-08 12:00:50
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Atlanta Falcons rookie standout James Pearce Jr. was arrested late Saturday near Miami after police say he fled from officers and later crashed his vehicle, following an alleged domestic dispute involving WNBA player Rickea Jackson, as reported by Associated Press.

Pearce, a first-round draft pick who led the Falcons in sacks and finished third in voting for NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, was taken into custody and booked at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center after Doral police responded to a report of a domestic dispute involving a man and a woman, as reported by AP.

(With inputs from AP)

(This is a developing story; check later for updates)

