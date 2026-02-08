James Pearce Jr. Arrested Following Alleged Domestic Dispute With WNBA Star - Here's What Happened
Pearce, a first-round draft pick who led the Falcons in sacks and finished third in voting for NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, was taken into custody and booked at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center after Doral police responded to a report of a domestic dispute involving a man and a woman, as reported by AP.
(With inputs from AP)
(This is a developing story; check later for updates)
