Gujarat CM Honours NCC Cadets For Republic Day Parade Performance

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel honoured NCC cadets who represented the state in the Republic Day Parade in the national capital, at the At Home Ceremony held at Lok Bhavan in Gandhinagar.

After successfully representing the state at the prestigious Republic Day Camp (RDC) 2026 organised in New Delhi, the Gujarat NCC Republic Day Contingent returned to Ahmedabad on January 30, according to an official statement from the state government. The contingent participated in various national-level activities held during the camp and maintained the highest standards of discipline, training, and performance, thereby bringing pride and honour to the state.

CM Patel Lauds NCC for Instilling Unity and Discipline

Inspiring the NCC students, the Chief Minister said that NCC is not just an organisation but a school that teaches a way of life rooted in unity and discipline. He added that without discipline, neither an individual nor a nation can progress.

Awards and Honours

At this ceremony, 9 cadets were awarded Certificates of Excellence by the Chief Minister, and the Cadet Journal-2026 was also released. Additionally, the Inter-Group Championship Banner of Gujarat was presented to NCC Rajkot for outstanding performance in various NCC activities held throughout the year.

Congratulating all the cadets who received medals and certificates, the Chief Minister said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi too learned the lessons of unity and discipline from childhood, in which NCC played a role. NCC is an organisation that empowers the youth of the nation with confidence, discipline, sensitivity, and the spirit of Nation First. He stated that the Prime Minister is also leading the country with such a spirit of service and dedication.

NCC's Role in Social Service and National Unity

He said that NCC cadets have shouldered responsibilities not only on the parade ground but also in social service. Their role is commendable in areas such as assistance during disasters, cleanliness campaigns, environmental protection, and blood donation. He stated that through their conduct, uniform, punctuality, and dedication to duty, NCC cadets present an excellent example of discipline to society.

He added that NCC brings to life the Prime Minister's mantra of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat'. When youth from across India train together, perform drills, and stand under the national flag, this spirit becomes even stronger.

Gujarat's NCC cadets have enhanced the state's reputation through their participation in the Republic Day Parade at Kartavya Path, Guard of Honour, Prime Minister's Rally, and cultural programmes. The Chief Minister said that behind these achievements lies not just talent, but continuous discipline, teamwork, and unity.

The Chief Minister stated that NCC is not merely an institution that teaches how to march. Rather, when cadets step in rhythm to commands of left and right, they set an example of unity and discipline by moving together as one.

Growth and Future Impact

The Chief Minister said that every year, Gujarat's NCC cadets are strengthening their role in the Republic Day Parade. In recent years, the number of NCC cadets in the country has increased from 14 lakh to 20 lakh, which is also a matter of pride. He expressed confidence that the values of discipline, leadership, dedication, and patriotism learned through NCC will guide them throughout their lives.

ADG of NCC Highlights State Activities

ADG of NCC, Gujarat, Major General Bimal Monga, shared details of NCC activities in the state. He expressed gratitude while appreciating the cooperation of the state government in expanding the scope of NCC activities.

The event was attended by Brigadiers from Vadodara, Jamnagar, Vidyanagar, and Ahmedabad NCC Headquarters, along with NCC cadets. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)