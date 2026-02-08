Ramayana Movie Update: Raghav Juyal Joins Ranbir Kapoor, Yash And Sai Pallavi

Raghav Juyal has joined the cast of Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming film Ramayana as the main actor for the lead role. Raghav Juyal is currently experiencing his most significant professional time period. Raghav Juyal has secured his first major project which is his most important work at this point. Raghav has officially joined the cast of Nitesh Tiwari's ambitious mythological spectacle Ramayana which stars Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi and Yash.

Ramayana Movie Update:

According to a report by Variety India, Raghav Juyal has been roped in to portray Meghanad, also known as Indrajit, the formidable eldest son of Ravana and the crown prince of Lanka. His character will be introduced in Ramayana Part 2 which is scheduled for a Diwali 2027 release.

The report further states that the role was initially planned for Vikrant Massey but due to undisclosed reasons the casting did not materialise. Raghav immediately accepted the role which the makers had approached him for. The actor who plays The Kill will start filming after he finishes his recovery from the recent injury.

Who Is Meghanad In Ramayana?

The epic Ramayana depicts Meghanad as one of the most formidable warriors in history. He possesses exceptional fighting abilities along with divine powers which enable him to play an essential role during the battle between Lord Rama and Ravana. He possesses a unique fighting ability which allows him to attack enemies from midair while remaining hidden behind clouds thus making him nearly undefeatable in combat.

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana boasts a massive ensemble cast. Ranbir Kapoor will portray Lord Ram while Sai Pallavi will play Goddess Sita. Yash will take on the role of Ravana. Hanuman will be played by Sunny Deol while Lakshman will be portrayed by Ravie Dubey. Mandodri will be played by Kajal Aggarwal and Surpanakha will be played by Rakul Preet Singh. The main cast includes Arun Govil Kunal Kapoor Adinath Kothare Sheeba Chaddha and Indira Krishnan.

Release Plans And Grand Reveal

The film produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios and Yash's Monster Mind Creations will introduce a completely original cinematic universe. The makers have chosen Ram Navami which occurs on March 27 at Mumbai's Gateway of India for their main public unveiling. Ramayana Part I releases this Diwali followed by Part 2 on Diwali 2027.