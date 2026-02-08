Modi, Anwar Ibrahim Focus On Deepening Trade, Strategic Cooperation

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Sunday warmly welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi during delegation-level talks here, highlighting the excellent bilateral relations and the personal importance of the visit.

Focus on Strategic and Economic Ties

Building on the welcome, the high-level meeting at Perdana Putra focused on deepening cooperation across various fields while addressing outstanding concerns through their respective teams. During the interaction, Anwar Ibrahim said, "Welcome, PM Modi, we have established excellent relations. Thanks to you and the team. We have discussed that there are some issues of concern, which I think need to be addressed by our teams. We will expect more collaboration in all fields, and this visit is very significant to me personally, too."

The talks marked a significant step in India's engagement with Southeast Asia and its broader Indo-Pacific strategy, with discussions centred on strengthening ties in trade, investment and key strategic areas. This reflected the mutual commitment of both nations to enhance economic connections and regional collaboration. In this context, PM Modi's visit underscored India's ongoing efforts to forge stronger links with ASEAN countries and build partnerships that advance development, connectivity and regional security. The engagement also took place amid evolving geopolitical and economic dynamics in the Indo-Pacific, where New Delhi prioritises robust bilateral ties to complement multilateral frameworks.

Ceremonial Welcome and Mutual Appreciation

These discussions followed a warm ceremonial welcome at Perdana Putra, where PM Modi received a Guard of Honour and other protocol honours, reflecting the high importance Malaysia attached to the visit.

During the engagements, PM Modi expressed deep appreciation for the exceptional hospitality. "I express my heartfelt gratitude to you. The way you welcomed me and my delegation, and the way you presented Malaysian life so beautifully in these few hours, going beyond traditional customs, and the excellent way you organised everything - it will always remain in our memories, and for that, I express my sincere and special thanks," PM Modi said in his remarks.

Warm Reception and People-to-People Connect

Earlier, PM Modi shared glimpses of the ceremonial welcome on X, emphasising the positive direction of bilateral ties. "Glimpses from the ceremonial welcome at Perdana Putra in Putrajaya. India and Malaysia continue to deepen a partnership rooted in trust, friendship and shared aspirations," he posted.

The ceremony at Perdana Putra came after PM Modi's arrival in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday, when Anwar Ibrahim personally welcomed him at the airport, joined by Malaysian Minister of Human Resources Ramanan Ramakrishnan and Deputy Foreign Minister Lukanisman bin Awang Sauni. The arrival featured a red-carpet reception with traditional music and dance performances, celebrating the shared cultural heritage between the two nations.

Reflecting on the reception, PM Modi posted on X, "Deeply touched by the warm welcome extended by my friend, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, at the airport. I look forward to our conversations and to further strengthening the bonds of friendship between India and Malaysia." As the day's activities continued, the two leaders travelled together in the same vehicle to an Indian community event in Kuala Lumpur, which Anwar Ibrahim also attended. PM Modi shared another update on X, "Celebrating the India-Malaysia people-to-people connect! PM Anwar Ibrahim and I are heading to the community programme in Kuala Lumpur."

Strengthening Comprehensive Strategic Partnership

Following these welcoming engagements, PM Modi and Anwar Ibrahim held wide-ranging bilateral discussions, expected to yield multiple agreements expanding cooperation across sectors.

Ahead of the visit, PM Modi, in his pre-departure statement, outlined the priorities: "The historic ties between India and Malaysia have seen steadfast progress in recent years. I look forward to my discussions with Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and further enhancing our comprehensive strategic partnership. We will aim to deepen our defence and security ties, enhance our economic and innovation partnership, and expand our collaboration into new domains."

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal highlighted the visit's importance, stating it carries a "rich agenda and will give a major boost to the special partnership between India and Malaysia", with expectations of imparting "significant momentum to our close & multi-faceted partnership". ". This marks PM Modi's third visit to Malaysia and his first since the bilateral relationship was upgraded to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in August 2024. India and Malaysia share deep-rooted relations shaped by common history, civilisation and culture, further strengthened by Malaysia's Indian-origin population of about 2.9 million, the world's third-largest overseas Indian community. (ANI)

