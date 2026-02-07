Arab Book Award Opens Nominations, Reveals 4Th Edition Details

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Arab Book Award has announced the opening of nominations for its fourth edition, accepting submissions until May 28, 2026, through the award's website.

Launched by Qatar in March 2023, the Arab Book Award focuses on books written in Arabic and aims to honour researchers, publishers, and institutions contributing to the Arab book industry.

A statement issued by the award organisers indicated that nominations for the fourth edition have been opened following the awarding of prizes to the winners of the third edition, held under the auspices of the Qatari National Commission for Education, Culture and Science.

Dr Hanan al-Fayyad, media adviser for the Arab Book Award, said that the approved categories for the fourth edition include linguistic and critical studies, with this year's focus on grammatical and morphological studies, and critical studies in narrative and theatre.

In the social and philosophical studies category, this edition will focus on Islamic and Arab philosophy and psychology.

For historical studies, they will be dedicated to research related to the history of the Arab and Islamic world only, from the 12th century AH to the present day.

Dr al-Fayyad added that the field of Islamic studies in the Arab Book Award will be open to research on Qur'anic sciences and the principles of exegesis, in addition to the field of dictionaries, encyclopaedias, and textual criticism.

This cycle is dedicated to the critical edition of books on creed, the foundations of religion, Islamic philosophy, and the principles of jurisprudence.

She emphasised that the primary criterion for acceptance is scholarly contribution and the quality of the critical edition, noting that the award will not accept any nominations outside these fields and disciplines this year.

The media adviser for the Arab Book Award explained that the award encompasses two categories, nominations for which are both open, provided the work belongs to one of the award's academic disciplines.

The first category is the“Single Book”, which is for Arabic books whose subject matter falls within one of the fields of knowledge specified by the award

It must be written in Arabic, published in print, have an ISBN (International Standard Book Number) within the last four years, be at least 30,000 words long, adhere to scholarly standards, and be submitted by the author during their lifetime.

Joint submissions are also accepted, provided they are not the product of conferences or group seminars, and with the consent of all participants.

The award also stipulates that works in second or subsequent editions will not be accepted if they do not meet the specified timeframes.

The application form and nomination procedures must be completed through the website.

The second category,“Achievement”, requires that the nominee, whether an individual or an institution, have produced original and innovative Arabic work that contributes to human knowledge, while adhering to intellectual property laws.

The online application form must be completed according to the conditions detailed on the award's website.

The award further states that allocating specific branches in each cycle is part of a scholarly vision aimed at systematically exploring various fields of Arabic knowledge, encouraging research in areas with limited output, and raising the quality of authorship and scholarly investigation.

Arab Book Award Arabic Arab book industry