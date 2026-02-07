Lollobrigida Wins Italy's First Gold Of Games

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Francesca Lollobrigida powered to victory in the women's 3,000 metres ‌speed skating Saturday, bringing ‌Italy its ‍first gold medal of the Milano Cortina Winter Games and ending the Netherlands' run of three consecutive Olympic ‍titles in the discipline. Norway's Ragne Wiklund and Canada's Valerie Maltais joined her on the podium as the speed skating programme got underway at the Milano Speed Skating ‌Stadium.

Lollobrigida clocked three minutes and 54.28 seconds to finish 2.26 seconds ahead of Wiklund.

Skating ‍in her fourth Olympics, Lollobrigida ‌produced an inspired performance to secure her first gold medal, adding to the 3,000m silver and mass start bronze she won at Beijing in 2022.

Celebrating her 35th birthday, she carried the weight of home expectations and lived up to them.

Her victory ended a formidable ​Dutch legacy in ‌the 3,000m. The Netherlands famously swept the podium at PyeongChang ‍2018, and Irene Schouten won gold at Beijing 2022 before retiring.

In Milan, Marijke Groenewoud and Joy Beune were again seen as leading Dutch contenders to extend ​that dominance, as was Wiklund – but Lollobrigida had other ideas. The Netherlands remains the sport's powerhouse, with a record 48 Olympic gold medals – well clear of the US (30) and Norway (28). Lollobrigida's victory was Italy's third Olympic gold in speed skating.

Meanwhile Olympic medallists Alex ‌Hall of the United States and Jesper ‌Tjader of Sweden made ‍it through the freeskiing slopestyle qualifying round at the Milano Cortina Winter Games to set up a showdown in next week's final in the ‍Italian Alps. Hall, the defending champion, was one of three Americans to make the field of 12 who will compete for medals in the mountain town of Livigno, near the Swiss border. His teammates Mac Forehand and Konnor Ralph also advanced.

The 27-year-old Hall sounded relieved after ‌securing his spot in Tuesday's final after two smooth runs under sunny skies.

“It's always nerve-wracking during the qualifiers,” Hall said.“There is ‍a little bit of strategy involved.

“‌You don't want to show all your cards. You don't want to try something too hard that you might not land. In the finals, you just go all out,” he added.

The slopestyle event features skiers who slide across rails and perform aerial tricks to impress the judges with difficulty and originality. The best score from each of the two runs determines the rankings. Tjader, the bronze medallist at the 2022 Winter ​Games in Beijing, tumbled ‌off a rail in his initial run, putting him in danger of elimination.

A strong second ‍run vaulted the 31-year-old to third place.

“Everybody did amazing runs so I really had to step up to make the final,” Tjader said.

“I'm really proud of my run. I did a few new tricks that I haven't done on a ​slopestyle run before,” Tjader added.

Norway's Birk Ruud, the first men's rider of the day, executed a flawless performance and finished at the top of the pack.

