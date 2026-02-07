Meeting Of The Sovereignty Council And The Council Of Ministers In Khartoum: A Return Of The Center Of Decision-Making O

MENAFN - Sudanow Magazine) By: Ambassador Dr. Muawiya Al-Tom

For the first time since the outbreak of the war, Sudan's Sovereignty Council and Council of Ministers convened in Khartoum on January 20, in a step that goes beyond its protocol dimension to touch the core questions of sovereignty, the future of the state, and shifts in the balance of power on the ground. Khartoum-transformed over recent months into a symbol of chaos, violations, and a vacuum of sovereign and executive authority-returns, even if partially, as the stage for the highest level of decision-making in the state, despite the destruction and devastation it has suffered.

This meeting cannot be read as an isolated event, but rather as a multidirectional political and security message, reflecting a conscious attempt to redefine the Sudanese scene at a critical juncture in the life of the conflict.

Khartoum as a Symbol of Sovereignty, Not Mere Geography

Holding the two councils' meeting in Khartoum represents a symbolic restoration of the center of national sovereignty and the civilian executive apparatus. It sends a clear message that the capital, despite the destruction and pain inflicted upon it, has not been permanently surrendered to the logic of fait accompli. When the state resumes meeting in its capital, it effectively declares that the battle over legitimacy has not been decided in favor of chaos, and that the notion of an“alternative capital” is not a permanent destiny.

This step also carries an important domestic political dimension, addressing Sudanese public opinion-exhausted by war-with a signal that the state still exists, that its highest institutions are capable of convening, taking decisions, planning, delivering services, and exercising their responsibilities from within the sovereign core rather than from its margins.

Security Implications Beyond the Military Scene

From a security perspective, it is difficult to separate the meeting from a relative shift in the balance of control within Khartoum, or at least from the ability of the regular forces to secure a high-level sovereign event in the heart of the capital. This, in itself, indicates a gradual transition from a phase of defense and shock absorption to one of consolidating presence, managing territories, restoring security, recovering from breaches, and dismantling dormant cells.

The meeting also reflects an attempt to recalibrate security decision-making from within the field itself, rather than from locations distant from the theater of operations. This enhances coordination among military and security components and reorders priorities-from the logic of open-ended war to that of control, discipline, the enforcement of law and state authority, and the identification of vulnerabilities and weaknesses.

From Managing the War to Thinking Beyond It

Most importantly, the meeting may signal the beginning of a mental and institutional transition from managing the war as a struggle for survival to thinking about managing the post-conflict phase. This includes:

. Securing institutions and vital facilities;

. Addressing security vacuums;

. Controlling weapons outside the framework of the state;

. Rebuilding confidence in the state's ability to protect its citizens;

. And restoring normal life and essential services.

If genuine, this shift represents a decisive step in the path toward state recovery. Military victory alone does not necessarily translate into peace or the restoration of public order; rather, it provides a degree of reassurance and confidence upon which sustainable stability can be built.

A Political Message to the Insurgent Party and to the Outside World

The meeting also carries a political and psychological deterrence message to the insurgent party, signaling that the capital is no longer an open arena and that the state is determined to reestablish its institutional presence there. At the same time, it addresses the regional and international community in a different language: Sudan is not a fully collapsed state, nor will it become one despite the shocks it has endured. Rather, it is a state striving to reclaim its decision-making center and reorganize its internal affairs and priorities.

In this context, the meeting gains added significance amid growing international pressures-whether through human rights or political tracks-as official Sudan seeks to present itself as a governing authority capable of control, not merely a theater of open-ended conflict, and as a state advancing through coordinated efforts and integrated roles.

Testing Intentions, Not the End of the Road

Nevertheless, the true value of the Sovereignty Council and Council of Ministers meeting in Khartoum remains contingent on the concrete decisions and practical measures that follow. Reclaiming the capital as a venue for meetings is insufficient unless it is translated into:

. Effective and comprehensive security;

. Protection of civilians and the provision of dignified living conditions;

. Accountability for lawlessness through the establishment of a state based on law and justice;

. And the reactivation of state institutions on professional and legal foundations that place the citizen at the center.

Conclusion

The meeting of the Sovereignty Council and the Council of Ministers in Khartoum should not be viewed as a mere procedural or protocol act, but as a political and security wager to restore the center of sovereign gravity to a capital gradually recovering its vitality, and as a conscious attempt to move from the logic of war toward the horizon of state restoration. Yet this wager remains suspended on a fundamental question: are we witnessing a genuine return of state institutions, or merely a symbolic moment within a war that has not yet been resolved?

The answer will not be forged within the meeting hall, but in the streets of Khartoum themselves. There, the sincerity of decisions will be tested, as will the state's ability to transform symbolism into sovereignty, military victory into sustainable security, and institutional presence into a real state project-restored in practice, not merely in rhetoric. The efforts of the people are equally vital, complementing the actions of the state to sustain these meanings and to complete the message of comprehensive national security and recovery.