PM Modi Holds Delegation-Level Talks With Malaysian Counterpart Ibrahim

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Feb 8 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Malaysian counterpart, Anwar Ibrahim, on Sunday held delegation-level talks in Kuala Lumpur, discussing ways to enhance bilateral ties across several sectors, including defence and security.

Welcoming PM Modi and his delegation, the Malaysian Prime Minister said, "We have discussed that there are some issues of concern, which I think need to be addressed by our teams."

Expressing optimism about strengthening the bilateral ties, he said, "We will expect more collaboration in all fields, and this visit is very significant to me personally, too."

PM Modi thanked his Malaysian counterpart, Ibrahim, and said, "You have organised the whole event very well. This is something we will remember forever... I am experiencing the depth of this friendship, and for this, I am very thankful to you. It is my fortune that as the Prime Minister, I have had the opportunity to visit Malaysia for the third time and that I am getting the opportunity to meet you for the fourth time during your tenure."

He further hailed the strong bilateral ties between the two nations and thanked Malaysian PM Ibrahim for his cooperation.

The Prime Minister highlighted the strengthening cooperation between the two nations in the field of agriculture, clean energy, defence, security and semiconductors, as well as skill development and capacity building.

He congratulated Malaysia for its "successful" ASEAN chairmanship and expressed hope that the relationship between the two nations continues to grow further.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi accorded a ceremonial welcome at Perdana Putra in Putrajaya.

The development was highlighted by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), sharing details of the welcome and the broader significance of the visit in a post on X.

"Reaffirming the enduring bonds that connect India and Malaysia! PM Narendra Modi was accorded a ceremonial welcome at Perdana Putra on his Official Visit to Malaysia. India shares close bonds with Malaysia, anchored in civilisational, historical and people-to-people ties. Wide-ranging discussions aimed at further cementing our enduring friendship and strong bilateral relations to follow," the MEA said.

The ceremonial welcome marked the formal commencement of Prime Minister Modi's engagements in Malaysia and reflected the importance both sides attach to the bilateral relationship.

India and Malaysia share deep-rooted connections shaped by centuries-old civilisational links, shared history, cultural exchanges and strong people-to-people ties, particularly through the Indian diaspora in Malaysia.

PM Modi also offered a glimpse into his ceremonial welcome at Perdana Putra in Putrajaya, underlining the growing warmth in India–Malaysia relations.

Posting on X, the Prime Minister wrote, "Glimpses from the ceremonial welcome at Perdana Putra in Putrajaya. India and Malaysia continue to deepen a partnership rooted in trust, friendship and shared aspirations."

Earlier, PM Modi had highlighted the cultural connect between the two nations, particularly the role of the Tamil community in Malaysia. Sharing another post, he said, "A group of students from the Malaysia Hindu Sangam recited Tirumurai devotional songs. It is commendable how the Tamil community in Malaysia has preserved and popularised their heritage over the last several years."

The gesture reflected the deep civilisational and people-to-people ties that continue to anchor bilateral relations.

Showcasing a cordial and personal rapport, the Prime Minister was seen sharing a car ride with his Malaysian counterpart, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, as they travelled together to a community event in Kuala Lumpur. The gesture symbolised the close understanding between the two leaders and underscored the friendly nature of India–Malaysia relations.

PM Modi's visit is being seen as a significant step toward further deepening the enduring friendship between India and Malaysia, rooted in mutual trust, shared values and common aspirations for the future.