Counselor's Take On How Smartphones Influence Relationships In Kashmir

I meet young adults every day who seem glued to their phones. I notice them checking screens during meals, scrolling late at night, and holding devices while sitting with family. Their attention drifts away even when people sit close, and I can sense the tension between digital connection and real-life presence.

Phones give convenience, access to learning, social interaction, and work support, but I see how overuse affects sleep, moods, focus, and emotional health, slowly changing the way families relate to each other.

I observe patterns in homes I visit. Young adults who grow up in families that share time, encourage each other, and show support usually handle technology with care. They can take breaks from screens without stress, manage emotions better, and stay present around family.

Spending time together, setting boundaries on device use, and encouraging openness helps them build habits that protect their wellbeing and strengthen family bonds.

In households where tension or conflicts are frequent, or emotional support is limited, phones often become a way to escape.

I meet young adults who turn to social media, games, or videos to cope with stress, loneliness, or silent disagreements at home. The reliance grows unnoticed.

Talking reduces, laughter fades, and small misunderstandings slowly create emotional distance. Parents and grandparents often sit in the same room as younger family members who seem elsewhere, because devices become the first response to boredom or discomfort.

The effects on older family members are clear. Many tell me they feel unseen, unheard, or less important despite sharing the same space with younger relatives. This sense of being ignored can cause sadness, frustration, and isolation.

I watch how the absence of shared attention affects everyone's emotional wellbeing, and it often creates patterns that are hard to break.

I also see the impact on young adults themselves. Long hours on phones can bring restlessness, anxiety, mood swings, and trouble sleeping. Some struggle with studies or work because focus drifts toward notifications. Many come to me feeling frustrated or drained, and understanding how screens affect them is the first step to change.

I guide families in ways that work. Creating phone-free times during meals or family activities allows real engagement. Hobbies, outdoor time, and shared projects redirect energy toward meaningful activity. Parents and caregivers lead by showing thoughtful phone use without giving strict rules or lectures.

This approach helps young adults notice the benefits of putting devices aside, without feeling forced.

Phones themselves are not the problem. They can educate, connect, and inspire. They become harmful only when they replace attention, care, and support at home.

I have seen homes regain warmth and closeness when families focus on being present with one another.

Young adults begin to feel trust, care, and connection when people matter more than devices.