RSS Not Against Anyone, Seeks No Power: Bhagwat

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday said the partition of India occurred because the"Hindu bhav" (Hindu sentiment) was forgotten, while asserting that the Sangh is not against anyone and does not seek political power or popularity.

Addressing a programme titled“100 years of the Sangh journey” and a public gathering here, Bhagwat said religion played a central role in the division of the country, but India remained united because of its civilisational ethos.

“Partition happened because of religion. We said we respect all religions because we are Hindus. Islam and Christianity still exist in India. There are skirmishes, but the country has remained united. 'Hindu bhav ka vismaran' led to the partition of India,” he said.

Bhagwat emphasised that accepting Hindutva does not require abandoning personal faith, language or cultural practices.“You don't lose anything by accepting Hindutva - neither your religious practice nor your language. Hindutva is a guarantee of your safety,” he said.

He added that while people may differ in food habits, faith or language, they remain one society and nation.“We call this Hindutva; you may call it Bharatiyata,” he said, arguing that the phrase“Hindu-Muslim unity” is misleading because“you unite two people, not those who are already one.”

The RSS chief stressed that dialogue was essential to understanding the organisation, saying it could not be judged on perception or propaganda.“If there is opposition on a factual basis, we will improve. But to know the facts, you must come to us,” he said.

Bhagwat said the Sangh does not operate as a reactionary force and is focused on strengthening positive efforts in society.“RSS is not against anyone. It does not seek power or popularity,” he said, adding that the organisation should not be mistaken for a paramilitary body despite its drills and route marches.“Though volunteers wield the lathi, it is not an akhada,” he said.