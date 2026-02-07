More Progress Needed: Zelensky Reviews Report From Negotiating Team

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Zelensky shared this on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

“Our negotiating team delivered a report following meetings with the U.S. and Russian sides. They provided detailed updates on how the discussions unfolded and which particular points were most sensitive and which were constructive,” Zelensky said.

According to him, Ukraine needs results, and one of the most important foundations for achieving a peace outcome is effective security guarantees.

“Ukraine did not start this war; it is Russia that must bring it to an end. What matters is that our partners remain actively engaged, work for peace together and consider all realistic proposals. I thank the United States for the readiness to facilitate and assist,” Zelensky emphasized.

He discussed with the team the progress on draft documents essential for ending the war, as well as possible new meetings in the near future.

“I believe more progress is needed. I have outlined our vision of the framework for further dialogue, and we work on the timeline for necessary steps. We will keep our European partners informed about the state of negotiations and the real prospects for the entire negotiation process,” Zelensky added.

Trump peace proposal for Ukraine envisions quick election and referendum – media

As previously reported by Ukrinform, President Zelensky noted that during the negotiations in Abu Dhabi, Ukraine once again confirmed its positions on the issue of Donbas.

Screenshot from video