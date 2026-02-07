Shmyhal Inspects Energy Facilities In Western Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Shmyhal shared this on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

“Today we are working in the western regions. We visited one of the most important energy facilities, inspected existing protective structures, observed the construction of new secure capacities, and focused on specific steps to strengthen the energy system,” Shmyhal wrote.

He also reported that he reviewed updates on restoration efforts. Engineers are currently implementing unique technical solutions, while energy specialists are working around the clock to repair equipment damaged by Russian attacks.

Special attention was given to providing the industry with necessary equipment, which, according to Shmyhal, continues to be supplied through the Ministry of Energy's hubs. Another priority is development projects being carried out in cooperation with state-owned energy companies.

“Ukraine is part of the integrated European ENTSO-E electricity market, and we aim to further increase our capacity to import electricity from the EU, and in the future, export to our partners. We have broad potential that must be realized,” he added.

Shmyhal also highlighted the participation of energy workers in humanitarian initiatives, including the state program“Warmth Package”, and thanked energy sector employees for supporting the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Ministry of: NPPs forced to reduce generation capacity

As previously reported, on February 7, Russian strikes hit substations and 750 kV and 330 kV transmission lines that form the backbone of Ukraine's energy grid, as well as the Burshtyn and Dobrotvir thermal power plants.