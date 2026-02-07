War Update: 80 Clashes On Frontline Since Dawn, Pokrovsk And Kostiantynivka Sectors See Fiercest Fighting

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrinform reports this, citing the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine update on Facebook as of 16:00 on Saturday, February 7.

Russian forces shelled several border settlements, including Rohizne, Iskryskivshchyna, Neskuchne, Bezsalivka, Ryzhivka, Volfyne, Studenok, and Kucherivka in the Sumy region.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors, seven clashes occurred, two of which are ongoing. Russian forces carried out 45 shellings of settlements and Ukrainian positions, including four attacks with multiple launch rocket systems.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna secto r, Russian troops attacked eight times in the areas of Zelene, Starytsia, Vovchansk, and Vovchanski Khutory, with two engagements still ongoing.

In the Kupiansk sector, Russian forces attacked Ukrainian positions four times toward Petropavlivka and Pishchane.

In the Lyman sector, Ukrainian forces repelled 11 Russian attacks near Kopanky, Serednie, Novoselivka, Stavky, Drobysheve, and Zarichne, with four clashes still ongoing.

In the Sloviansk sector, Russian troops attempted one advance toward Ukrainian positions near Platonivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, two Russian attacks were recorded near Vasiukivka and Orikhovo-Vasylivka.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, Russian forces carried out 13 offensive actions near Pleshchiivka, Rusyn Yar, and toward Ivanopillia, Illinivka, and Stepankivka. Two attacks are ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Russian forces made 19 attempts to push Ukrainian defenders back near Vilne, Novyi Donbas, Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Udachne, Molodetske, Filiia, and toward Serhiivka, Novopidhorodnie, and Novopavlivka. Ukrainian forces have already repelled 14 attacks.

In the Oleksandrivka sector, one clash continues near Pryvillia. Russian forces conducted airstrikes in the areas of Pokrovske and Orly.

In the Huliaipole sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled seven Russian attacks near Huliaipole and toward Sviatopetrivka and Olenokostiantynivka. Two clashes are ongoing. Russian airstrikes also hit Novosoloshyne, Liubytske, and Barvinivka.

In the Orikhiv sector, Russian forces attacked six times near Mali Shcherbaky, Stepnohirsk, and toward Pavlivka and Lukianivske.

In the Prydniprovske sector, Russian troops carried out one attack, which was unsuccessful.

No significant changes were reported in other sectors of the front.

