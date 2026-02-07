Stefanchuk Discusses Sanctions Against Russia With U.S. Senate Ukraine Caucus

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by Stefanchuk on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

“Support for Ukraine in the U.S. remains bipartisan – and this has real significance for our resilience,” Stefanchuk said.

He briefed caucus members on Russia's systematic attacks on Ukraine's energy and civilian infrastructure.

“For the fourth year in a row, winter is being used as a weapon. This is terror against the people,” he emphasized.

The Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada and the Senate Ukraine Caucus members also discussed sanctions as a key tool to pressure Russia, including measures to limit revenue from oil and gas and sanctions targeting the shadow fleet.

Security guarantees for Ukraine were also on the agenda.

Stefanchuk stressed that the U.S. Senate's role in ratifying any future bilateral agreement will be decisive for long-term stability.

