Queen Rania Meets With Turkish First Lady Emine Erdogan In Istanbul

Istanbul, Feb 7 (Petra) – Her Majesty Queen Rania Al Abdullah met with the wife of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, First Lady Mrs. Emine Erdogan, while accompanying His Majesty King Abdullah II on a working visit to Istanbul on Saturday.The Turkish First Lady received Her Majesty at Dolmabahçe Palace and took her on a tour of an exhibition of textile pieces currently on display there, featuring a range of famous Turkish embroidery techniques.The exhibition is organized by the Maturation Institutes, public education institutions founded in 1945 to preserve and advance Türkiye's cultural heritage.