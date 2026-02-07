Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Queen Rania Meets With Turkish First Lady Emine Erdogan In Istanbul

Queen Rania Meets With Turkish First Lady Emine Erdogan In Istanbul


2026-02-07 03:08:29
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Istanbul, Feb 7 (Petra) – Her Majesty Queen Rania Al Abdullah met with the wife of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, First Lady Mrs. Emine Erdogan, while accompanying His Majesty King Abdullah II on a working visit to Istanbul on Saturday.
The Turkish First Lady received Her Majesty at Dolmabahçe Palace and took her on a tour of an exhibition of textile pieces currently on display there, featuring a range of famous Turkish embroidery techniques.
The exhibition is organized by the Maturation Institutes, public education institutions founded in 1945 to preserve and advance Türkiye's cultural heritage.

MENAFN07022026000117011021ID1110709855



Jordan News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search