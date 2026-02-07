403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Saudi Arabia, Syria Sign Economic Agreements
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Feb 7 (KUNA) -- Leading Saudi companies and Syrian government entities signed on Saturday a set of strategic contracts aimed at strengthening economic cooperation between the two countries, in the presence of a high-level Saudi government delegation.
This came during Saudi delegation led by Minister of Investment Khalid Al-Falih, arrived in Damascus on an official visit in the presence of President Ahmad al-Sharaa, aiming to strengthen economic and investment cooperation between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Syria, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.
The visit is part of a broader framework to support the strategic partnership between the two nations, enhance the private sector's role in development, and establish a sustainable path for economic integration, (SPA) added.
The signed contracts spanning the aviation, telecommunications, infrastructure, and development sectors aimed at boosting Syria's recovery, SPA added.
Saudi Minister of Investment Khalid Al-Falih stated that the visit marks a significant milestone in the Saudi-Syrian economic partnership, building on agreements and forums held over the past year to activate joint work mechanisms in key sectors.
These ongoing efforts underscore a strategic alliance dedicated to expanding investment opportunities and deepening economic integration in the coming phase, he added.
Al-Falih and the Saudi delegation are scheduled to hold a series of high-level meetings with Syrian officials to explore investment prospects and create a stimulating environment for quality investments. (end)
kns
This came during Saudi delegation led by Minister of Investment Khalid Al-Falih, arrived in Damascus on an official visit in the presence of President Ahmad al-Sharaa, aiming to strengthen economic and investment cooperation between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Syria, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.
The visit is part of a broader framework to support the strategic partnership between the two nations, enhance the private sector's role in development, and establish a sustainable path for economic integration, (SPA) added.
The signed contracts spanning the aviation, telecommunications, infrastructure, and development sectors aimed at boosting Syria's recovery, SPA added.
Saudi Minister of Investment Khalid Al-Falih stated that the visit marks a significant milestone in the Saudi-Syrian economic partnership, building on agreements and forums held over the past year to activate joint work mechanisms in key sectors.
These ongoing efforts underscore a strategic alliance dedicated to expanding investment opportunities and deepening economic integration in the coming phase, he added.
Al-Falih and the Saudi delegation are scheduled to hold a series of high-level meetings with Syrian officials to explore investment prospects and create a stimulating environment for quality investments. (end)
kns
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment