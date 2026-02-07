403
Kuwait 24Th Int'l Camel Racing Championship Kicks Off Amid Remarkable Performance
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Hamad Al-Shimmari
KUWAIT, Feb 7 (KUNA) -- The 24th annual Kuwait International Camel Racing Championship kicked off Saturday, amid widespread participation from camel owners from Kuwait and Arab countries.
The championship, spanning six days, was inaugurated by Acting Director General of the Public Authority for Sports (PAS) Bashar Abdullah at Martyr Fahad Al-Ahmad track of the Kuwait Camel Racing Club.
Abdullah expressed to KUNA his pride in the opening of the championship of the great heritage the sport represents, extending from Kuwait to the Gulf to internationally, hoping for success for all participants.
For his part, Kuwait Camel Racing Club President Hussein Al-Dawas mentioned to KUNA that Kuwaiti camels achieved outstanding results today, which bodes well for the coming days, expressing thanks to the relevant state authorities for their efforts in facilitating the championship.
The first day saw 21 races out of the 78 scheduled in the championship, all of which were dedicated to young camels over a distance of four kilometers. (end)
