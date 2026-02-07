403
Turkish Pres. Welcomes Jordan King
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISTANBUL, Feb 7 (KUNA) -- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday welcomed Jordan's King Abdullah II at the Dolmabahce Palace in Istanbul.
Both leaders discussed bilateral relations and ways to promoting them in various fields, as well as the latest regional and international developments, mainly Gaza and Syria, according to Turkish local media.
The Turkish president underlined the significance of implementing the Gaza peace plan, shoring up the ceasefire agreement, launching the reconstruction process and ensuring sustainable humanitarian aid to the enclave's population. (end)
