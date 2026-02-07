Ramadan 2026: Which Countries Will Witness The Longest, Shortest Fasting Hours?

PUBLISHED: Sat 7 Feb 2026, 2:09 PM



By: Salma El Omla



Share:







Muslims during the holy month abstain from food, drink, and other physical needs from Fajr to Maghrib, with the exact duration depending on the time of sunrise and sunset in each location

Over one billion Muslims around the world are eagerly awaiting the arrival of Ramadan 2026, a sacred month marked by fasting, reflection and spiritual devotion.

Fasting hours during Ramadan 2026 are expected to be noticeably shorter than those observed last year, bringing some relief to worshippers observing the daily fast.

Recommended For You

Because the Islamic Hijri calendar follows the lunar cycle, with each month lasting 29 or 30 days depending on the crescent moon's sighting, Ramadan shifts about 10 to 12 days earlier each year.

This annual shift directly influences fasting durations and how daylight hours change throughout the holy month.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels

Based on astronomical calculations, Ramadan is anticipated to begin on February 19, 2026, though it may start a day earlier if the crescent moon is sighted on February 18. The UAE's Moon Sighting Committee will make the official announcement.

Ramadan Prayer Time Table 2026

Why fasting hours vary by location

Fasting hours vary from country to country, mainly due to differences in geography and latitude.

Muslims abstain from food, drink, and other physical indulgences from the first light of dawn until sunset, with the exact duration depending on the time of sunrise and sunset in each location.

In the MENA region, fasting hours remain moderate, as countries near the equator experience relatively balanced daylight.

In contrast, the farther north a country is, the longer the days, and therefore, the longer the fasting period. Conversely, locations farther south have shorter fasting hours due to shorter daylight.

Residents in the UAE can expect the first fast of Ramadan 2026 to last approximately 12 hours and 46 minutes, around 30 minutes shorter than last year's opening day, which extended to 13 hours and 16 minutes.

As the month progresses, fasting hours will gradually increase by a few minutes, with the final days slightly longer than the beginning of the month.

Here's a look at how fasting duration compares around the world, from the longest to the shortest this year:

Longest fasting hours

In far northern regions such as northern Russia, Greenland, and Iceland, Muslims are expected to experience some of the longest fasting hours in the world due to the high latitude.

Countries like Greenland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden and Finland will observe over 16 hours of fasting as they lie in the Northern Hemisphere and experience sunlight throughout the majority of their day.

Meanwhile, in some high-altitude regions of Sweden, Norway, Greenland, and northern Canada, fasts might even last up to 20 hours due to extreme daylight hours.

Special adjustments

To make things easier for Muslims living in areas where daylight lasts unusually long or where the sun barely sets, Islamic scholars gave the faithful the freedom to either:



Follow Makkah's timings and hence adopt the fastest hours observed in Islam's holy city, where day lengths remain moderate. Follow the timetable of the nearest moderate city and follow the prayer and fasting schedule of the closest location with more balanced daylight hours.

Shortest fasting hours

Countries located closer to the equator or in the southern hemisphere experience shorter fasting hours due to earlier sunsets and more balanced daylight.

In parts of Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay, South Africa, Chile and New Zealand, fasting durations are typically around 11–13 hours. Muslims in equatorial regions (such as Indonesia, Malaysia, and Kenya) will enjoy relatively consistent but shorter fasts of about 12–14 hours.



Likely Ramadan 2026 start dates in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Egypt, Philippines revealed From 3 Eids in 2033 to first White House iftar: 8 Ramadan facts you did not know

ALSO READ