UAE Doctors Warn Against Rise In Eye Infections Due To Screens, AC, Self-Medication

Ophthalmologists say the spike is being driven by a mix of environmental factors, lifestyle habits, and widespread self-diagnosis

Doctors in the UAE are warning residents to take precautions against increasing cases of conjunctivitis, as hospitals report a steady rise in patients presenting with red, irritated and highly contagious eye infections.

Ophthalmologists say the spike is being driven by a mix of environmental factors, lifestyle habits and widespread self-medication, which can worsen symptoms and delay proper treatment.

“There has been a noticeable increase in conjunctivitis cases in recent weeks,” said Dr Pavly Moawad, Specialist Ophthalmologist at Saudi German Hospital Ajman.“We are seeing different causes- infectious conjunctivitis, including bacterial and viral, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.”

Dr Syed Muhammad Saad, Specialist Ophthalmologist at International Modern Hospital Dubai, said cases are“on the rise and similar to previous years,” with viral conjunctivitis currently the most common.“Viral cases top the list, followed by allergic and then bacterial,” he said.“The problem with viral conjunctivitis is that it tends to recur if patients stop medication too early, once the eye looks normal.”

Self-diagnosis dangers

While conjunctivitis often peaks seasonally, doctors say the concern is not just the number of cases, but how patients are managing symptoms. Dr Emad Badawi, Specialist Ophthalmology at Medcare Eye Centre said that there has been a“noticeable increase” in recent years of patients who self-diagnose eye conditions.

“They use mobile apps or AI consultations and then begin treatment without a proper clinical examination,” he said.“Many of these cases present with redness or irritation that patients assume is simple conjunctivitis. However, superficial symptoms can sometimes mask deeper conditions. The concern is the delayed or inappropriate management that follows self-diagnosis. This can worsen the condition, lead to corneal ulcers, and even result in permanent vision loss.”

One of the biggest red flags is the misuse of eye drops.“A frequent mistake is using non-prescribed or shared eye drops, especially antibiotics,” said Dr Moawad.“This can worsen viral or allergic conjunctivitis and contribute to antibiotic resistance.”

Dr Saad said he often sees patients using rose water or over-the-counter medication and sharing drops with family members. He added that self-medication during the early stage is a major problem.“Patients start treating themselves, and the chances of spreading infection in the first week are very high,” he said.

Dr Badawi further warned against unsupervised steroid use.“Many people believe all eye drops are safe, but corticosteroids can silently increase eye pressure, damage the optic nerve and even cause permanent vision loss,” he said.

Climate and lifestyle

Dubai's climate plays a significant role in making eyes more vulnerable.“Chronic dry eyes are one of the main predisposing factors,” Dr Moawad explained.“Excessive screen use, constant air-conditioning, dust and sand exposure all irritate the ocular surface and weaken its natural protective barrier.”

Shared indoor environments such as schools, offices and gyms further facilitate the spread of infection, while improper contact lens hygiene significantly increases the risk. Dr Saad also pointed to poor ventilation.“Air conditioning without proper vents dries the eyes and makes them more susceptible to infection,” he said.

Dr Badawi added that certain groups are more vulnerable than others.“Young individuals and athletes are frequently exposed to dust or chlorine,” he siad.“This exposure often leads them to overuse anti-redness or anti-allergy drops without medical supervision. Chronic allergy sufferers are also at risk of prolonged, unsupervised use of eye drops, which may worsen the underlying condition or cause resistance to treatment. Environmental exposure combined with misuse of medication increases the risk of complications.”

When to see a doctor?

Doctors warn that early signs are frequently brushed off as simple irritation.“Mild redness, a gritty or burning sensation, watery or yellow discharge, light sensitivity and slight eyelid swelling are commonly ignored,” said Dr Moawad.“Many people assume it's just fatigue or screen-related dryness.”

Medical advice should be sought if symptoms persist beyond 24 to 48 hours, worsen quickly, or are accompanied by pain, blurred vision or significant discharge.“Any red, painful eye needs expert opinion,” Dr Saad stressed.

Dr Badawi also insisted on regular check-ups, including intraocular pressure measurement and optic nerve evaluation.“The eye is delicate,” Dr Badawi said.“Protecting long-term vision starts with proper diagnosis and responsible treatment.”

Doctors say prevention is straightforward.“Frequent handwashing, avoiding eye rubbing, not sharing towels, pillows, cosmetics or eye drops, and stopping contact lens use during infection are key,” said Dr Moawad. Infected individuals should stay home where possible to limit transmission.

“It spreads by physical contact,” Dr Saad added.“But it's a myth that you can catch viral conjunctivitis just by looking at someone.”



