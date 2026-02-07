Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Capturing Maduro In Venezuela: Operation Absolute Resolve -

Capturing Maduro In Venezuela: Operation Absolute Resolve -


2026-02-07 02:09:00
(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) On January 3, 2026, the United States launched a highly complex and controversial military mission dubbed Operation Absolute Resolve deep inside Venezuela. Elite U.S. special operations forces, supported by more than 150 aircraft, intelligence assets, and cyber and electronic warfare capabilities, seized Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife in Caracas and brought them to U.S. custody to face federal charges. This episode breaks down how the mission unfolded - from long-term intelligence gathering to the air campaign designed to suppress defenses, the helicopter assault by Delta Force and Night Stalkers, and the legal and geopolitical fallout.

We examine the role of U.S. cyber and ISR capabilities, the international reactions, and what this bold operation means for modern warfare, national sovereignty, and the future of U.S.–Venezuela relations. Whether you're here for military strategy, global politics, or modern special operations, this deep dive sheds light on one of the most audacious raids of the 21st century. Written and hosted by Colin D. Heaton. Forgotten History is a 10th Legion Pictures Production. This video is for educational and commentary purposes. All information is presented based on publicly available sources. Allegations, claims, and historical accounts are included for informational context, and viewers are encouraged to conduct their own research.

MENAFN07022026000218011062ID1110709588



Newsroom Panama

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search