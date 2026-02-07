Capturing Maduro In Venezuela: Operation Absolute Resolve

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama) On January 3, 2026, the United States launched a highly complex and controversial military mission dubbed Operation Absolute Resolve deep inside Venezuela. Elite U.S. special operations forces, supported by more than 150 aircraft, intelligence assets, and cyber and electronic warfare capabilities, seized Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife in Caracas and brought them to U.S. custody to face federal charges. This episode breaks down how the mission unfolded - from long-term intelligence gathering to the air campaign designed to suppress defenses, the helicopter assault by Delta Force and Night Stalkers, and the legal and geopolitical fallout.

We examine the role of U.S. cyber and ISR capabilities, the international reactions, and what this bold operation means for modern warfare, national sovereignty, and the future of U.S.–Venezuela relations. Whether you're here for military strategy, global politics, or modern special operations, this deep dive sheds light on one of the most audacious raids of the 21st century. Written and hosted by Colin D. Heaton. Forgotten History is a 10th Legion Pictures Production. This video is for educational and commentary purposes. All information is presented based on publicly available sources. Allegations, claims, and historical accounts are included for informational context, and viewers are encouraged to conduct their own research.