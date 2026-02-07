Capturing Maduro In Venezuela: Operation Absolute Resolve -
We examine the role of U.S. cyber and ISR capabilities, the international reactions, and what this bold operation means for modern warfare, national sovereignty, and the future of U.S.–Venezuela relations. Whether you're here for military strategy, global politics, or modern special operations, this deep dive sheds light on one of the most audacious raids of the 21st century. Written and hosted by Colin D. Heaton. Forgotten History is a 10th Legion Pictures Production. This video is for educational and commentary purposes. All information is presented based on publicly available sources. Allegations, claims, and historical accounts are included for informational context, and viewers are encouraged to conduct their own research.
