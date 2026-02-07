MOP Carries Out Improvement Works On A Critical Section Of The Gualacachiriquí Grande Road

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama)With the aim of improving safety and traffic conditions, the Ministry of Public Works (MOP) began improvement and leveling work on the road at a critical point on the Gualaca–Chiriquí Grande route, located in the mountain range of the province of Bocas del Toro. The acting director of Public Works in the province, Carlos Caballero, reported that the work is focused on leveling the roadway, as an immediate measure to guarantee the safe passage of vehicles.

He added that, on the instructions of the Minister of Public Works, José Luis Andrade Alegre, a high-level technical team will be deployed to the area in the coming days to carry out the corresponding studies and define a permanent and long-term solution that will allow for a comprehensive approach to the damage recorded in this section. Work began after a technical inspection determined the necessary actions at the site.

To this end, the Ministry of Public Works deployed specialized machinery and equipment to remove the damaged road surface, stabilize the terrain, and proceed with leveling the road. The agency urged the public to respect the safety measures and traffic signs in place while the recovery work is underway. Warning signs have been installed at both the entrance and exit of the work area, approximately 300 meters before the work site, to alert drivers using this important connecting route between the province and the rest of the country.

Additionally, personnel and flaggers remain on site as an extra safety measure. The work is being carried out at kilometer 62+300 of the mountain range and is being carried out by the contracting company CUSA, SA, under the coordination and supervision of the Ministry of Public Works. The equipment used for these tasks includes a backhoe loader, an excavator, a compactor, and dump trucks.

The Actions Include:



Excavations in the affected area.

Removal of disposable material.

Installation of new material.

Reduction of the slope caused by the geological fault at the bottom of the road. To ensure safe and continuous traffic flow for road users.