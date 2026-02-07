Egypt Discusses Investment Opportunities With Afro-Asian General Union Investors

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Mohamed El-Shimy, Minister of Public Enterprises Sector, met with a delegation from the Afro-Asian General Union Investors (AAGUI), in the presence of Mohamed El-Orabi, Chairperson of the Afro-Asian Peoples' Solidarity Organization, Chairperson of the AAGUI's Board of Trustees, and a member of the Egyptian Senate, as part of efforts to strengthen investment cooperation and expand partnerships with the private sector.

During the meeting, both sides reviewed the comprehensive reform programme being implemented by the ministry to enhance the performance of its affiliated companies. The programme includes technical, administrative and financial restructuring, maximising the use of state-owned assets, and improving operational efficiency to achieve higher economic returns and boost competitiveness at the local and international levels.

El-Shimy said companies affiliated with the Ministry of Public Enterprises Sector offer a wide range of promising investment opportunities across several key sectors, including metals and mining, chemicals and fertilisers, spinning and weaving, pharmaceuticals, tourism and hotels, and real estate development. He noted that these opportunities provide a strong foundation for attracting serious investment, transferring technology and deepening local manufacturing.







The minister affirmed the ministry's openness to partnerships with the private sector through various mechanisms, stressing that the state provides an enabling investment environment based on transparency and equal opportunities, in support of sustainable development and shared interests.

For its part, the AAGUI delegation expressed strong interest in the opportunities presented, noting its intention to strengthen cooperation with the ministry and explore partnership models that contribute to boosting investment and creating added value for the national economy.