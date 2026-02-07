Shell Lubricants Egypt Debuts New Portfolio At Automorrow 2026

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Shell Lubricants Egypt has launched a revamped lubricants portfolio, including products engineered to meet the 2025 API SQ standard, the highest performance specification for passenger car engine oils to date.

The launch, which took place at the Automorrow 2026 international automotive exhibition in Cairo, comes as the local industry shows signs of recovery, according to Haytham Yehia, Cluster General Manager for Shell Middle East, Egypt, and Central Asia.

“Egypt's automotive industry is showing signs of recovery, and Shell continues to support this momentum by introducing globally proven technologies that meet the evolving needs of drivers and manufacturers,” Yehia said during the event.

The new portfolio features Shell Helix Ultra, which utilises PurePlus Technology to convert natural gas into 99.5 percentpure base oil. The company stated the formulation is designed to meet modern engine requirements, providing protection under high-load and high-temperature conditions.

Shell Lubricants Egypt is serving as the platinum sponsor for Automorrow 2026, held from 5 to 8 February at the Cairo International Convention Center. Yehia noted that the sponsorship reflects the company's“belief in the importance of bringing the industry together” and connecting manufacturers with consumers.

The company, which has been the world's leading lubricants supplier for 19 consecutive years, highlighted its global technical partnerships, including a collaboration with Ferrari spanning more than 75 years. In the Egyptian market, the company said it is focused on combining product innovation with consumer protection tools, such as an authenticity tool that allows drivers to verify genuine Shell products.

The introduction of the new formulations and refreshed packaging aligns with Shell's global Helix platform and updated international industry standards. The company's presence at the exhibition is intended to underscore its role as a technology partner within the Egyptian automotive ecosystem.