King, Türkiye President Hold Talks In Istanbul

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Istanbul, Feb 7 (Petra) His Majesty King Abdullah II and Türkiye President Recep Tayyip Erdo?an held talks on Saturday which focused on ways to enhance joint efforts in various fields, particularly economic, investment, industrial, and military ones, in service of shared interests, and in support of efforts to calm tensions in the region.During bilateral talks followed by expanded ones at Dolmabahçe Palace in Istanbul attended by His Royal Highness Prince Ghazi bin Muhammad, His Majesty's chief adviser for religious and cultural affairs and personal envoy the two leaders emphasised the importance of building on the outcomes of the Joint Economic Committee meeting that was recently held in Amman.On regional developments, the two leaders stressed the need to preserve the sovereignty of all states in order to achieve peace and stability in the region, with His Majesty commending Türkiye's tireless efforts in this regard.The King stressed the need to ensure implementation of the agreement to end the war on Gaza in all its stages, alleviate humanitarian suffering by increasing the flow of relief aid, and to begin reconstruction and recovery efforts.Speaking about the West Bank, the two leaders reiterated their complete rejection of unilateral Israeli measures against Palestinians, as well as policies of annexation and displacement that undermine prospects for peace and stability.The two leaders also expressed their categorical rejection of any attempts to alter the legal and historical status quo of Jerusalem, with His Majesty affirming Jordan's continued role in safeguarding Muslim and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem, under the Hashemite Custodianship.The King and the Turkish president affirmed their support for the legitimate rights of Palestinians, and the need to achieve just and comprehensive peace on the basis of the two-state solution, leading to the establishment of an independent and sovereign Palestinian state.The talks also touched on the importance of supporting Syria's efforts to maintain its security, stability, sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity, as well as the intention to strengthen cooperation between Jordan, Türkiye, and Syria, particularly in the transportation sector.Regarding developments related to Iran, the two leaders also stressed the importance of using peaceful means and dialogue to resolve the crisis and reduce tensions.For his part, President Erdo?an highlighted Türkiye's interest in increasing cooperation, exchanging expertise, and further developing relations with Jordan, noting that the two countries will celebrate 80 years of diplomatic ties next year.President Erdo?an also stressed the important role of the Hashemite Custodianship in safeguarding Muslim and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem.During the visit, His Majesty bestowed upon President Erdo?an the Order of Al Hussein bin Ali in recognition of his efforts to strengthen the distinguished relations between the two countries and their peoples.Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Maj. Gen. Yousef Huneiti, Director of the Office of His Majesty Alaa Batayneh, and Jordan's Ambassador to Türkiye Hazem Tamimi attended the talks.