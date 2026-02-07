403
Ramadan Expected To Begin Wednesday, Feb. 18: Qatar Calendar House
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Qatar Calendar House (QCH) announced that, based on precise astronomical calculations, the first day of Ramadan 1447 AH is expected to fall on Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2026 emphasized that the official start of Ramadan remains under the authority of the Crescent Sighting Committee at the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs Director of Qatar Calendar House, Eng. Faisal Al Ansari, stated that the crescent of Ramadan will appear on Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026 (the day of sighting) at 3:02 p.m. Doha time (12:02 p.m. GMT).He added that the crescent will set in Qatar one minute after sunset on the sighting day, with the interval increasing further toward the western parts of the country.
