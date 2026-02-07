403
Lebanese PM Considers Israeli Violations An Assault On Civilians' Lives, National Sovereignty
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam reaffirmed that the ongoing Israeli violations constitute an assault on Lebanon's sovereignty and on the lives of civilians and their right to live in safety a tour of southern Lebanon, Salam said that the right of the people of the South to security, to their homes and land, and to a dignified life is an indivisible national right, stressing the continued presence of the state in southern Lebanon explained that his government's work is proceeding along three main pillars, foremost among them safeguarding the dignity of displaced persons who have not yet been able to return, supporting returnees, and ensuring a better life for all residents. These efforts are being pursued through three integrated tracks: the continuation of relief efforts, reconstruction, and the provision of conditions for economic and social recovery and development, the Lebanese Prime Minister announced during the tour the launch of a number of reconstruction projects after securing the necessary funding, whether from the state budget or through concessional loans amounting to USD 250 million from the World Bank, in addition to EUR 75 million from the French Development Agency, as well as grants totaling EUR 35 million from the European Union, France, and Denmark to support economic recovery.
