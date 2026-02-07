Prime Minister, Minister Of Foreign Affairs Meets Iran's Foreign Minister

403
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Excellency Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani met Saturday with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Abbas Araghchi, who is visiting Qatar meeting discussed the ongoing efforts aimed at de-escalating tensions in the region Excellency the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs voiced Qatar's welcoming of the negotiations between the United States and the Islamic Republic of Iran, underway in Muscat, and expressed hope that they would lead to a comprehensive agreement that serves the interests of both parties and enhances security and stability in the region Excellency also stressed the need for concerted efforts to spare the peoples of the region the consequences of escalation and to continue coordinating with brotherly and friendly countries to overcome differences through diplomatic means.
