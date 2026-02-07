Indian Diaspora In Malaysia Warmly Welcomes PM Modi On Two-Day Visit

'One of Our Own': Indian Diaspora Hails PM Modi's Visit

The Indian diaspora in Malaysia warmly welcomed PM Modi to the country. Several prominent figures appreciated Prime Minster Narendra Modi's presence in the country. Primas Deputy President C Krishnan said, "Both countries have a long history. After PM Modi became the Prime Minister, this relationship has grown by leaps and bounds. We, as Malaysian Indians, see that our relationship is far better now. We find it much easier to travel to India than before. Many hurdles have been made easier. We are proud and happy to see this event. Although he is the Indian Prime Minister, we felt like he is one of our own."

Tamil Nadu BJP Secretary A Ashvathaman says, "Wherever Modi ji goes, he speaks about Tamil culture's pride. That is the reason why Tamil diaspora loves him."

Malaysian MP Saraswathy Kandasamy says, "Prime Minister Modi's visit has brought renewed expectations as well as excitement for the people of Indian origin. His speech was really overwhelming. This set the tone that he was in high spirits and in form to deliver what he wanted to say. He had a strong message for Malaysian Indians."

Member of Perak Assembly, Hutan Melintang Constituency, Saudari Wasanthee Sinnasamy, says, "We hope such bilateral ties could flourish in the coming years. We see a very strong connection between the two countries. Prime Minister Modi just spoke on the dias that we share a lot of things, including the flood, clothing, and culture. This has bound us together for so many years."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the diaspora is a vital bridge between India and Malaysia. In a post on X, he wrote, "Our diaspora continues to be a vital bridge between India and Malaysia. It was a delight to interact with them in Kuala Lumpur."

PM Modi Arrives in Malaysia for Two-Day Visit

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Malaysia for a two-day visit. He was recieved by Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim at the airport who greeted him with a hug.

A huge contingent from the Indian diaspora in Malaysia was present at the airport to welcome PM Modi. School children holding Indian and Malaysian flags waived them as the PM and the Malaysian Prime Minister walked down the red carpet.

The two Prime Ministers were then seen sharing the same car as they drove towards the official hotel.

Focus on Strategic Partnership and Deeper Ties

PM Modi said he is visiting Malaysia at the 'invitation' of his 'friend' Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

"I am embarking on an Official Visit to Malaysia at the invitation of my friend, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim today," his departure statement read.

"The historic ties between India and Malaysia have seen steadfast progress in recent years. I look forward to my discussions with Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, and further enhancing our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. We will aim to deepen our defence and security ties, enhance our economic and innovation partnership, and expand our collaboration into new domains," the statement said.

PM Modi said he was eager to see the one of the largest Indian diasporas in the world in Malaysia.

"I am also eager to meet the Indian community in Malaysia. Numbering nearly three million, they represent one of the largest Indian diasporas in the world. Their immense contribution to Malaysia's progress and their role as a living bridge between our two nations provides a strong foundation to our historic friendship," his statement said.

The visit will last from February 7-8, wherein the Prime Minister will hold bilateral talks with his counterpart Anwar Ibrahim. (ANI)

