Ramadan Working Hours From 9:00 AM To 2:30 PM

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb 7 (Petra) – Government working hours during the holy month of Ramadan will be from 9:00 AM to 2:30 PM, according to a circular issued on Saturday by Prime Minister Jafar Hassan.Official working hours in all ministries, government departments and institutions, public entities, public universities, municipalities, joint services councils, the Greater Amman Municipality, and government-owned companies will be from 9:00 AM to 2:30 PM, starting from the first day of Ramadan. Normal working hours will return after Ramadan, according to the statement.The statement exempted employees whose official duties require otherwise, and their working hours will be set by their department heads. It reiterated the need for all institutions to uphold the sanctity of the holy month and respect the feelings of those fasting.