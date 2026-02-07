MENAFN - Market Press Release) February 4, 2026 7:29 am - The long-awaited flagship models of the ADVENTURE series have arrived at KTM AVTODOM

Three new KTM motorcycle models arrived at KTM AVTODOM dealerships in January 2026: KTM 1390 SUPER ADVENTURE R, KTM 1390 SUPER ADVENTURE S and KTM 1390 SUPER ADVENTURE S EVO. You can check out these long-awaited new models at the KTM AVTODOM showrooms in Altufyevo and Kashirka.

The dynamic and vibrant KTM brand has announced a trio of modern motorcycles. These combine excellent technical performance, a high level of riding comfort, bold design and a masculine character.

The KTM 1390 SUPER ADVENTURE S is designed for adventure lovers. A manual 6-speed gearbox provides maximum control. The 173 hp engine meets the latest Euro 5+ standards. This allows for unrestricted movement in urban environments and on extreme off-road terrain. The S-series TRAVEL model is equipped with the most modern suspension system – a new version of WP Adaptive Suspension Technology (SAT). Electronically controlled magnetic valves provide variable damping depending on the road surface and riding style. You can easily adjust the suspension modes using the TFT screen: COMFORT, STREET, SPORT and RAIN. The KTM 1390 SUPER ADVENTURE S model has updated exterior elements: an adjustable windshield, an LED headlight with adaptive lighting, a mechanism for changing the position of the brake and clutch lever, and a wide, conical section handlebar made of high-strength aluminum. Hill Hold Control is provided for novice riders.

The KTM 1390 SUPER ADVENTURE S EVO touring motorcycle is equipped with a unique set of features, making riding as comfortable as possible in any road conditions. The model is equipped with advanced radar adaptive cruise control as standard. The RIDE-BY-WIRE system adjusts throttle response and peak power to suit different riding styles, speeds and motorcycle lean angles. Standard riding modes include 5 versions: OFFROAD, CUSTOM, STREET, SPORT and RAIN. You can tackle any type of surface and rough terrain with an additional RALLY mode. The automated manual transmission (AMT) is an innovative development in the field of KTM engines. This technology allows choosing between traditional manual gear shifting and a fully automated transmission. This provides complete control at low and medium speeds and maintains sporty dynamics. The KTM 1390 SUPER ADVENTURE S EVO's engine displacement, featuring advanced CAMSHIFT technology, has been increased from 1301 to 1350 cc. This development features variable valve timing with two camshaft lobes, optimizing the power band with higher torque and peak performance.

The best-in-class READY TO RACE motorcycle the KTM 1390 SUPER ADVENTURE R with its V-twin engine is designed to conquer the most challenging and impassable terrain thanks to its outstanding performance. The model is equipped with an anti-theft system. The KEYLESS-GO keyless entry and engine start function with the unique ANTI RELAY ATTACK (ARA) system reduces the risk of unauthorized use by third parties by blocking the ignition. This system also allows the fuel filler cap and trunk lock to be opened without using a key. KTM in collaboration with renowned rally racer Quinn Cody developed high-performance WP XPLOR suspension for the KTM 1390 SUPER ADVENTURE R. The forked forks with 48 mm diameter inner tubes ensure reliable front suspension performance. A high-quality PDS monoshock with fully adjustable spring preload via an external flywheel, rebound and compression damping, including high- and low-speed compression damping, is mounted at the rear of the model. Compact dimensions combined with high power, updated bodywork and fuel tank spoilers provide important ergonomic functionality and emphasize the signature KTM ADVENTURE style.

"The long-awaited new KTM models are on display at the KTM AVTODOM Altufyevo and KTM AVTODOM Kashirka showrooms. Fans can personally explore each model and receive personalized consultations from specialists on purchasing and maintaining KTM motorcycles. A wide range of accessories and protective gear is available for motorcycle owners at dealerships. This ensures maximum comfort and safety while riding," – Mikhail Razvozzhaev, Head of Imports at KTM AVTODOM commented.